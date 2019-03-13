Russell Brand gets 'virtual' handshake from Paul Hollywood

The comedian has taken to baking.

Russell Brand has talked Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood into giving him a “virtual handshake” for his cakes.

The comedian was recently among the contestants on the celebrity Stand Up To Cancer episodes of the Channel 4 show and won star baker after creating a birthing scene out of biscuits.

But he did not stop there, and on Wednesday tweeted Hollywood with some pictures of his latest bakes in a bid to secure one of the judge’s coveted handshakes, which are reserved for only the very best creations.

Hollywood! I’ve been non stop mate – have a look at some of these beauties!!! You should be shaking my hand till our wrists snap!! pic.twitter.com/2GP25xXoM5 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 13, 2019

I’m impressed R, virtual handshake 🤝 👍🏼 https://t.co/vplM0VVHxS — Paul Hollywood (@PaulHollywood) March 13, 2019

Whilst still a baking novice I have received the top accolade available. I am the M’bappe of baking. Alexander The Cake. https://t.co/uXsgbsjEfo — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 13, 2019

