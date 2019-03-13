Russell Brand gets 'virtual' handshake from Paul Hollywood

13th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The comedian has taken to baking.

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has talked Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood into giving him a “virtual handshake” for his cakes.

The comedian was recently among the contestants on the celebrity Stand Up To Cancer episodes of the Channel 4 show and won star baker after creating a birthing scene out of biscuits.

But he did not stop there, and on Wednesday tweeted Hollywood with some pictures of his latest bakes in a bid to secure one of the judge’s coveted handshakes, which are reserved for only the very best creations.

“Hollywood! I’ve been non stop mate – have a look at some of these beauties!!!” said Brand.

“You should be shaking my hand till our wrists snap!!”

The judge replied: “I’m impressed R, virtual handshake.”

A thrilled Brand replied: “Whilst still a baking novice I have received the top accolade available.

“I am the M’bappe of baking. Alexander The Cake.”

© Press Association 2019

