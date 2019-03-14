Jenna Coleman says it's a joy to age alongside her Queen Victoria character

14th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The star of ITV's Victoria enjoyed playing the ill-tempered monarch in her middle-age.

Victoria star Jenna Coleman has described ageing alongside her titular queen from the ITV show as a joy.

The actress, 32, returns as Queen Victoria for the third series of the historical drama, which begins in 1848 during a time of uncertainty for the monarchy.

Coleman said she had had fun playing Victoria as she became more “reactionary and temperate” in middle-age.

Victoria was famous for her fiery temper and stubborn fits, and Coleman said she had enjoyed acting out those scenes.

She said: “I love her lack of filter, her frankness and honesty. I love the fact that if she likes someone she is incredibly loyal and if she doesn’t, she will let that person know.

“In terms of playing her, when she is in a bad mood or is tired, she is very reactionary and temperate so she has always been known and written about as having tempers.

“They used to write about her having a ‘combustible’, which I love. Victoria didn’t have to answer to anybody and so could really get angry within her own house.

Jenna Coleman as Victoria and Tom Hughes as Albert (Gareth Gattrell/ITV/PA)

“She would feel mortified after having one of these ‘combustibles’ and would cry and apologise to Albert but she ping-pongs through emotions rapidly.

“As she gets older, she becomes even less controlled so it is fun to age with her.”

Series three will open with a heavily pregnant Victoria expecting her sixth child on the eve of the French Revolution.

Her standing among the British people will be thrown into doubt and, as in previous series, her relationship with Albert will become turbulent.

Victoria begins on ITV on Sunday March 24 at 9pm.

