Gemma Atkinson shows off baby bump at Prince's Trust Awards

Katherine Kelly, Maya Jama and Brian May were among the other celebrities at the event.

Gemma Atkinson showed off her baby bump as she hit the red carpet with her partner Gorka Marquez at the Prince’s Trust Awards.

The actress – who is expecting her first child with the Strictly Come Dancing professional – looked elegant in a long black and white maxi dress with her blonde hair pulled back in a loose bun.

Marquez wore a navy suit to the awards, which recognise young people who have succeeded against the odds and had a positive impact on their community.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez (Ian West/PA)

Actress Katherine Kelly also attended the event, showing off her sense of style in a cream top with balloon sleeves and wide-legged trousers.

Katherine Kelly (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama looked stunning in a long white dress that was covered in an eye-catching floral design.

The presenter wore her long dark hair in a sleek ponytail.

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Other celebrities at the awards included Brian May, Danny Dyer, Michael McIntyre, Kate Garraway, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Helen Worth.

Danny Dyer (Ian West/PA)

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Ian West/PA)

The awards, attended by the Prince of Wales, were held at the London Palladium.

