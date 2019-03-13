Dancing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman raise £1m for Comic Relief

The pair were joined by celebrity guests during their dance marathon.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have raised more than £1 million for Comic Relief with their charity danceathon.

The hosts of Strictly Come Dancing vowed never to show off their moves again after enduring 24 hours and five minutes in the charity challenge.

Following their exhausting endeavour the BBC announced the danceathon had raised £1,012,483.

Winkleman posted on Twitter saying: “Thank you so so much for your incredibly kind and generous donations. We’re blown away by the amount raised.”

The pair started and ended their charity challenge to the sound of Beyonce.

They were joined by Channel 4 broadcaster Jon Snow, as well as Jeremy Vine and Mary Berry.

The Strictly presenters were on the dancefloor between 7.15pm on Monday and 8.20pm on Tuesday, cheered on by The One Show presenter Alex Jones.

Following the day-long dance session, Daly posted on Instagram: “Can’t walk upstairs to the hot bath my legs are so stiff.”

Winkleman said as the challenge came to a close: “The listeners have been amazing and all the presenters have looked after us amazingly.

“We never want to dance again. Oh, I’m not doing Strictly, that’s a ridiculous idea. I don’t like movement.”

Funds raised for Comic Relief go towards helping vulnerable children in the UK and around the world.

