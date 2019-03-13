Toy Story fan will win cameo in new film for Red Nose Day

13th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Pixar is offering a unique prize to Radio 2 listeners.

A lucky fan could win the chance to lend their voice to the upcoming Toy Story film as part of the Comic Relief fundraising campaign.

For Red Nose Day 2019 a fan of the franchise will be given the chance to be heard in a cameo role in Toy Story 4.

Pixar Animation Studios is working with BBC Radio 2 to raise funds for Comic Relief, which supports children in the poorest communities in the UK and worldwide.

To Infinity and… #ToyStory4

The winner of the Toy Story prize draw will be brought to London to record their voiceover, which will then be incorporated into the new film for its release in the UK.

Entries close at 6pm on Red Nose Day, Friday March 15.

Toy Story 4 reboots the computer-generated franchise which began in 1995, with follow-up films in 1999 and 2010.

The new film is said to hinge around a road trip for main character Woody and the other toys. It is due for release in UK cinemas on June 21.

Information on how to enter the prize draw is available on the BBC Radio 2 website.

