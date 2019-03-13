Tina Malone admits breaching anonymity order with Bulger killer Facebook post

13th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The High Court heard that the actress shared a post on social media last year which purportedly included an image and the new name of Jon Venables.

Tina Malone Southbank

Actress Tina Malone has admitted breaching an injunction protecting the identity of James Bulger killer Jon Venables by sharing a post on social media.

The High Court heard that she shared a post on Facebook in February last year which purportedly included an image and the new name of Venables.

Malone’s barrister, Adam Speker, told the High Court on Wednesday that, on reflection after giving evidence, the 56-year-old accepted that she was in breach of the injunction.

Bulger injunction warning
Police handout photo of Jon Venables (left) and Robert Thompson (PA)

He said she understood that Venables had been given anonymity for his protection.

The Shameless star told the court she was not aware that she was doing anything wrong when she shared the post.

A court order was made “against the world” in 2001 which bans the publication of anything that purports to reveal the identities of Venables and Robert Thompson.

They have been living anonymously with new identities since being released from a life sentence for the kidnap, torture and murder of James in 1993, when they were both aged 10.

© Press Association 2019

