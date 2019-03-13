Eleanor Tomlinson: I'll keep my hair red after dyeing it for Poldark

The actress filmed the final episodes of the hit BBC series last month.

Actress Eleanor Tomlinson has said she will keep her hair red after dyeing it for Poldark.

The 26-year-old went from blonde to ginger for her role as Demelza in the hit period drama.

She filmed the final episodes of the BBC series last month.

Tomlinson told The Daily Telegraph: “I’m going to stay ginge.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza and Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark (Robert Viglasky/BBC)

“I’ve established myself as a redhead now, I could never be quite as strong as a blonde. And who cares if it’s not natural?”

She has kept her Demelza corset “as a memento” – even wearing it on a red carpet – and said there were “lots of tears” during filming of the show’s final episodes.

Tomlinson previously said she did not know how her pay compared to co-star Aidan Turner’s but she would be “be pretty upset if the gap hadn’t closed”.

She told the newspaper: “I still don’t know. But Aidan is the titular character in Poldark, and I am Mrs Poldark, I understand that. The debate continues, but I am very happy with my deal.”

