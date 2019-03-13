Kate Moss to voice a fox in new exhibition

13th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Brian Blessed, Stephen Mangan and Pam Ferris are also taking part.

The Fashion Awards 2018 - London

Kate Moss has signed up for a foxy new role.

The 45-year-old supermodel is lending her voice to an exhibition on animals which have helped shape London over the years.

It was previously revealed that Brian Blessed’s distinctive, booming tones will voice plague-spreading bacteria for the Museum Of London show.

Kate Moss will voice the fox
Kate Moss will voice the fox (Museum of London/PA)

Catwalk star Moss has agreed to voice a fox, “one of the few remaining wild beasts that still walk among … modern Londoners, yet is still shrouded in mystery”, the museum said.

“Elegant and intelligent, the fox has always been a familiar icon of London and now, after all these years, you will finally hear her side of the story.”

Beasts Of London “will immerse visitors into an animal kingdom … from before the city of London was created through to the present day”.

Previous signings include Call The Midwife actress Pam Ferris as an eagle from the period of Roman rule, Episodes star Stephen Mangan as King Henry VIII’s horse, and Angellica Bell as a rat.

Museum curator Francis Marshall said: “We are very pleased to announce that Kate Moss will be joining our already fantastic cast.

“Their voices will contribute to bringing to life the vibrant stories of some of London’s most significant and long-standing inhabitants – the beasts. We cannot wait to share this fascinating and immersive experience with audiences of all ages.”

Beasts Of London opens at the Museum Of London on April 5.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Why black actors and models are criticising backstage hair and make-up

Take That's last UK tour date to be broadcast live in Irish cinemas
Take That's last UK tour date to be broadcast live in Irish cinemas

I will use my platform to promote gender equality, says Greg James
I will use my platform to promote gender equality, says Greg James

Victoria Beckham's facialist shares the star's daily skin routine - and it doesn't come cheap

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Human rights watchdog launches investigation into BBC over equal pay

Human rights watchdog launches investigation into BBC over equal pay
5 of the best pink gins to stock up on now for spring

5 of the best pink gins to stock up on now for spring
BBC has faced nearly two years of equal pay controversy

BBC has faced nearly two years of equal pay controversy
Holly Willoughby shares heartbreak over death of grandmother

Holly Willoughby shares heartbreak over death of grandmother
Holly Willoughby shares heartbreak over death of grandmother

Why black actors and models are criticising backstage hair and make-up