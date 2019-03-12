Ant McPartlin to take over from Holly Willoughby as I'm A Celebrity host

12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The presenter will return to the ITV programme despite record ratings last series.

Holly Willoughby will be replaced by Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here after a single series hosting the show.

McPartlin stepped down after a difficult year which saw him pause his presenting duties following his arrest for drink driving in March last year.

He will return to share the slot with Declan Donnelly despite Willoughby’s presence being credited with the programme’s highest viewer figures in recent years.

According to The Sun, creative director Richard Cowles said at a Bafta Masterclass on Monday night that show bosses were “very much looking forward to Ant coming back”.

Holly Willoughby fronted the show for a single series (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We love what Holly did, but we’re very much looking forward to Ant coming back and I think it’s going to be an amazing series,” he said.

“I think the job is for us to create a series and cast where everyone wants to come back and watch more, so I’m not worried. I’m looking forward to seeing Ant and Dec back again.”

I’m A Celebrity scored its most-watched final episode in five years as millions tuned in to watch former football manager Harry Redknapp be crowned king of the jungle.

In December Willoughby ruled out a return to the show, saying: “It’s definitely business as usual.

“This was a one-off, once-in-a-lifetime adventure.”

© Press Association 2019

