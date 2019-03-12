Cast of Idris Elba's DJ show partied during Ibiza filming, says Angela Griffin

The Luther actor took the cast and crew out clubbing during their time on the White Isle.

Idris Elba took the cast of his Netflix comedy series out clubbing in Ibiza while they were filming on the island.

Angela Griffin, best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Holby City, appears in the show Turn Up Charlie, which was partially filmed in the Spanish resort.

She said Elba had taken the cast to the events he DJed at on the White Isle, known for its wild party scene.

Idris Elba in Turn Up Charlie (Netflix/PA)

Elba portrays Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who reluctantly becomes a male nanny – or a “manny” – to his famous best friend’s wild child daughter, Gabby.

Speaking at the press night of Admissions at Trafalgar Studios in London, Griffin told the Press Association: “There was a lot of partying. It was all about DJing and the party scene so we could call it research.

“We were filming out in Ibiza. Then (Elba) would be DJing on the Sunday night at a real gig, so we’d all go to that.

“The dream job, with the dream guy. Please, fingers crossed for season two.”

Elba started his career spinning tracks under the name Big Driis and still takes the opportunity to hit the decks.

Griffin said the Luther star created a positive atmosphere on set, praising him for his down to earth nature which she thought came from having been an out of work actor.

Idris Elba plays ‘manny’ to Frankie Hervey’s Gabby in Turn Up Charlie (Netflix/PA)

She said: “He really is dreamy. He’s such a pro and he’s funny and he’s very, very cool. He makes for a really lovely atmosphere at work. I was very lucky. It was such a good job.

“I think the thing is he struggled for a while. He was plugging away and plugging away before he made it big in The Wire. Even The Wire did not hit over here until it was in season four.

“He’s still knows what it’s like to be an actor out of work. I think that’s something all actors should remember. We have to remember that unemployment isn’t always that far away.”

Elba co-created the series alongside Gary Reich and the pair also serve as executive producers alongside Tristram Shapeero.

The show is a collaboration between Reich’s Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba’s own company Green Door Pictures.

Griffin praised Netflix for investing in “diverse comedy” when few traditional outlets would.

She added: “It’s a diverse comedy. You look around and it’s really hard for comedy at the moment.

“A lot of the terrestrial channels have put it quite low down on their order list.

“The comedies they do have are brilliant but as a brown girl I’m looking for those diverse roles.”

Turn Up Charlie premieres on the streaming service on March 15.

