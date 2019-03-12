Amal Clooney stuns in white gown at Prince's Trust dinner at Buckingham Palace

The human rights lawyer attended with her husband George Clooney.

Amal Clooney looked quite the princess as she attended a dinner hosted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.

Alongside her Hollywood actor husband George, Ms Clooney was pictured speaking with Charles at the dinner held to raise money for the Prince’s Trust International.

The Prince of Wales speaks to Amal and George Clooney at the dinner (Chris Jackson/PA)

The 41-year-old human rights lawyer wore a draped white silk gown which featured sash detail and a flowing cape. She completed the ensemble with a gold clutch and side-swept hair.

Her Hollywood star husband, 57, wore black tie and grinned as he spoke to Charles.

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch also attended the event – which saw donors, supporters, and ambassadors invited into the palace.

Benedict Cumberbatch with Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton (Chris Jackson/PA)

American actor and Penny Dreadful star Josh Hartnett and his partner, actor and model Tamsin Egerton, were also pictured.

Charles founded the trust in 1976 to help vulnerable young people get their lives back on track.

The charity has helped 870,000 young people since 1976 and supports over 100 more each day. Three in four of these young people move into work, training or education.

