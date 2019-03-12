David Bowie Starman demo goes under the hammer for £51,000

12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

It had languished in a loft for almost 50 years.

David Bowie - The Nokia Isle of Wight Music Festival

A demo of David Bowie singing his hit song Starman has been sold for £51,000 after gathering dust in a loft for nearly 50 years.

In the 1971 recording, thought to be the first demo of the pop classic, Bowie can be heard telling his guitarist Mick Ronson that he has not finished singing the song when he tries to end the demo.

Ronson, who died in 1993, gave his friend, Kevin Hutchinson, the demo in 1971.

David Bowie demo sale
A demo of David Bowie’s Starman has been sold at auction (Omega Auctions/PA)

Bowie was yet to make his name and Hutchinson, then a teenager and aspiring musician, was unimpressed by what he heard.

Hutchinson put the recording up for sale and on Tuesday Dan Hampson, assistant auction manager at Omega Auctions, said it sold for about £51,000 with commission.

The demo, which had a £10,000 estimate, also contains recordings of Bowie songs Moonage Daydream and Hang Onto Yourself.

David Bowie demo sale
The recording of Starman gathered dust in a loft for decades before being sold (Omega Auctions/PA)

The song, about a Starman who’d “like to come and meet us but he thinks he’d blow our minds” was released as a single in 1972 and featured on the Ziggy Stardust concept album, which catapulted Bowie into international rock and pop stardom.

Hutchinson, who also penned a song for Bowie which he considered putting on the album, retrieved the tape from his loft after watching a documentary about the star, who died in 2016.

Hutchinson said of his decision to sell the demo: “I’m 65… It’s not used in my life…  so I’ve started what they call on TV decluttering.”

© Press Association 2019

