EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis 'absolutely fine' after reports she was attacked

12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Jarvis plays Hayley Slater in the long-running BBC soap.

EastEnders

EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis has said she is “absolutely fine” following reports she was attacked on a night out.

Jarvis, who plays Hayley Slater in the long-running BBC soap, was “glassed” on the weekend, according to reports.

The actress has now reassured fans she is doing well, tweeting to say “I’m a soldier and been through hell of a lot worse”.

She said: “Ok to put people’s minds, and questions to rest. I am absolutely fine thank you so much for all your concern and checking in on me but I’m a soldier and been through hell of a lot worse.

“Now you can start focusing your concerns on some real news Love you all xx.”

Jarvis, 27, joined EastEnders in February 2018 to play Hayley, the cousin of Jessie Wallace’s Kat Moon.

She was involved in a major story line later that year when it emerged she had had an affair with Alfie Moon.

A representative for EastEnders has been contacted.

© Press Association 2019

