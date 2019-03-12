EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis 'absolutely fine' after reports she was attacked

EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis has said she is “absolutely fine” following reports she was attacked on a night out.

Jarvis, who plays Hayley Slater in the long-running BBC soap, was “glassed” on the weekend, according to reports.

The actress has now reassured fans she is doing well, tweeting to say “I’m a soldier and been through hell of a lot worse”.

Ok to put people's minds, and questions to rest. I am absolutely fine thank you so much for all your concern and checking in on me but I'm a soldier and been through hell of alot worse. Now you can start focusing your concerns on some real news😉💪💃 Love you all xx — Katie Jarvis (@LilMissJarvis) March 12, 2019

Jarvis, 27, joined EastEnders in February 2018 to play Hayley, the cousin of Jessie Wallace’s Kat Moon.

She was involved in a major story line later that year when it emerged she had had an affair with Alfie Moon.

A representative for EastEnders has been contacted.

