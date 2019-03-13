Lady Gaga confirms she is working on new studio album

13th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Gaga said "LG6" is in the works.

The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Lady Gaga dismissed rumours she was pregnant and confirmed she was working on a new studio album.

The singer and actress, 32, is fresh off her success from the film A Star Is Born, for which she won an Oscar for best original song.

Gaga has now told fans they can expect new music from her and has said an album is on the way.

Addressing reports in the US that she was expecting, Gaga tweeted: “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6.”

It will be her sixth studio album and her first since 2016’s Joanne. Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, rose to international prominence following the release of her debut album The Fame in 2008.

She followed it up with the also successful Born This Way in 2011. Last year she starred alongside Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, playing an emerging pop star opposite Cooper’s ageing rocker.

The film scored eight nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, including best picture, actor (Cooper) and actress (Gaga).

It won best song for hit track Shallow.

© Press Association 2019

