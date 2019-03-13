Louise Redknapp to rejoin 9 to 5 musical following break due to fall

13th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Redknapp had suffered a fractured wrist in the fall.

Brit Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London

Louise Redknapp has announced she is returning to the cast of the 9 to 5 musical after being forced to pull out following a fall.

The singer, 44, temporarily left the show after fracturing her wrist and suffering a cut to her chin in a “nasty” fall.

Redknapp has now revealed she is fit to return to the musical adaption of the beloved Dolly Parton film and will be back on stage on March 25.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “‪So it’s now official. I am going to be rejoining the west end cast of @9to5themusicaluk on Monday 25th March until 29th June. Hope to see you there.”

Redknapp will play the role of Violet Newstead in 9 to 5, which was played by Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film.

Love Island winner Amber Davies stars as Judy Bernly, the character played by Jane Fonda in the film, while Bonnie Langford appears as Roz Keith.

Natalie McQueen plays the part of Doralee Rhodes, who was portrayed by Parton in the movie.

9 to 5 is running at London’s Savoy Theatre.

© Press Association 2019

