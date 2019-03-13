Nick Jonas buys Priyanka Chopra luxury car to celebrate number one single

He surprised her with a Mercedes-Maybach.

Nick Jonas has celebrated the Jonas Brothers’ comeback single reaching number one by buying wife Priyanka Chopra a luxury car.

The siblings announced they were reuniting last month and their first track since getting back together, Sucker, went straight to the top of the US charts.

The band, consisting of Nick, 26, Joe, 29 and Kevin, 31, had a previous best in the country at number five with Burnin’ Up in 2008.

To celebrate the achievement, Joe surprised Hollywood actress Chopra – whom he married in December – with a Mercedes-Maybach.

According to Mercedes’ US website, Maybachs start at 170,000 US dollars – about £130,000 – while a top-of-the-range model can cost more than 200,000 US dollars, about £150,000.

It was not clear what model Jonas bought. Chopra, 36, shared a picture of her and Nick posing alongside the vehicle while holding champagne flutes.

She captioned the post: “When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever..”

During an appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, Nick admitted to breaking the band up in 2013, eight years after they formed.

Sucker is currently number six in the UK singles chart, making it the Jonas Brothers’ first UK top 10 single.

