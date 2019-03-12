Full list of winners from the 2019 TRIC Awards

Holly Willoughby, Greg James and Lorraine Kelly were among those honoured.

Holly Willoughby beat TV presenting stalwarts Ant and Dec to be named TV personality of the year at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards.

The This Morning star was among the winners at the event, which recognises broadcasting excellence.

Other winners include BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, Lorraine Kelly, Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off.

Lorraine Kelly with her award (Ian West/PA)

List of winners:

Radio Personality: Greg James

TV Personality: Holly Willoughby

Soap Actor: Danny Dyer

Factual Programme: Dynasties

News Presenter: Fiona Bruce

Drama Programme: A Very English Scandal

Food Programme: The Great British Bake Off

Reality Programme: Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Clifton at the TRIC Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Entertainment Programme: Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Podcast of the Year: You, Me and the Big C: Putting the can in cancer

Crime Programme: Bodyguard

Daytime Programme: The Chase

International Programme: The Handmaid’s Tale

Radio Programme: Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Soap of the Year: Emmerdale

TRIC Special Award: Lorraine Kelly

