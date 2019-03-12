Full list of winners from the 2019 TRIC Awards

Full list of winners from the 2019 TRIC Awards12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News
Holly Willoughby, Greg James and Lorraine Kelly were among those honoured.
Holly Willoughby beat TV presenting stalwarts Ant and Dec to be named TV personality of the year at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards.
The This Morning star was among the winners at the event, which recognises broadcasting excellence.
Other winners include BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, Lorraine Kelly, Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off.
Lorraine Kelly with her award (Ian West/PA)
List of winners:
Radio Personality: Greg James
TV Personality: Holly Willoughby
Soap Actor: Danny Dyer
Factual Programme: Dynasties
News Presenter: Fiona Bruce
Drama Programme: A Very English Scandal
Food Programme: The Great British Bake Off
Reality Programme: Strictly Come Dancing
Entertainment Programme: Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Podcast of the Year: You, Me and the Big C: Putting the can in cancer
Crime Programme: Bodyguard
Daytime Programme: The Chase
International Programme: The Handmaid’s Tale
Radio Programme: Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Soap of the Year: Emmerdale
TRIC Special Award: Lorraine Kelly
