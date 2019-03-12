Katie Piper says removing shame helps women speak out

The TV presenter said that Me Too has also helped men.

Katie Piper has said that removing shame helps women to speak out about abuse and unfair treatment.

The TV presenter and philanthropist has said that the Me Too movement has broken down barriers of shame and allowed women, and men, to “stand tall”.

Piper said that it is a great time to be a woman, and social media has provided a new and welcome platform for female voices.

Speaking at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards in London, she said: “I think significant movements have been made.

“I think we, the Me Too movement, what it’s doing is removing shame.”

Piper said that “shame silences people” and when it’s removed people “stand tall and speak out”.

She added: “It’s a great time to be a woman, I think women are being listened to and they’re being heard.

“I think years ago all we had was news outlets, and now we have social media. We have a platform. It’s a good thing.

“I think equality in any industry is important, not just the media. I think activists have been striving for equality for a long time.”

