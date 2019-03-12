Jon Snow and Jeremy Vine join Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman for danceathon

The two men showed off their dance moves.

Jon Snow and Jeremy Vine have joined Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on the dancefloor as they attempt the longest ever danceathon in Red Nose Day history.

The Strictly presenters hit the dancefloor at 7.15pm on Monday to Beyonce’s Crazy In Love, the first song on their extensive playlist, and will dance non-stop for 24 hours to raise money for Comic Relief.

Snow and Vine are the latest in a string of famous faces to join the duo to give them support.

In a video shared on Twitter by Emma Freud, the director of Red Nose Day, both men can be seen showing off their flamboyant moves.

She wrote: “A newsreader off.”

16 hours into the #RNDdanceathon and they are still giving it everything despite some puking. Text DANCE to 70210 to donate ten quid to @comicrelief pic.twitter.com/qvI3ChiHuZ — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) March 12, 2019

Freud added there had been “some puking” during the course of the challenge but they were still “giving it everything”.

The duo have also been joined by former Strictly Come Dancing star Ed Balls and his professional partner Katya Jones, who recreated their famous dance routine to Psy’s Gangnam Style.

The danceathon has reached peak dance. Still 6 hours to go. On radio 2. And online at bbc website. pic.twitter.com/74GjXXxbAg — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) March 12, 2019

They were also joined by Vine for another performance to the catchy song.

Danceathon has gone weird. It would be so brilliant if you could support this ridiculous marathon y texting DANCE to 70210 to give £10 to @comicrelief pic.twitter.com/TafCZGfYoc — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) March 12, 2019

The duo have already received support from family – such as Daly’s husband Vernon Kay – and celebrity friends.

Former Bake Off star Mary Berry treated the pair to chocolate cake in the studio, and comedian Susan Calman joined them on the dancefloor and showed off some of her best Strictly moves.

Angela Rippon passed on some words of wisdom from her own dancing days with Morecambe and Wise, while Jake Quickenden and the cast of Hair the Musical stopped by to dance Gangnam Style.

Choreographer Arlene Phillips also dropped by to give Daly and Winkleman some advice on keeping moving.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly (Comic Relief)

The stars have pledged to dance for more than 24 hours to raise cash for Comic Relief to support vulnerable people and communities both in the UK and around the world.

Fans wishing to show support can text DANCE to 70210 to donate £10 or DANCE to 70220 to donate £20.

The entire challenge is being broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 and the BBC Red Button.

