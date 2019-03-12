Will Smith emerges from lamp as genie in Aladdin trailer

12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The live action film stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine.

Will Smith as Genie

Will Smith emerges from a lamp as a blue genie in the new trailer for the live action version of Aladdin.

He can be seen dancing with the magic carpet, showing off his powers and singing Friend Like Me.

He appears in a puff of blue smoke after Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud,  rubs a lamp in a cave of riches.

The clip also shows Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine singing A Whole New World while flying on the magic carpet and offers a glimpse of Marwan Kenzari as the villainous Jafar.

The live action version of the 1992 animated film has been directed by Guy Ritchie and follows up successful live action versions of The Jungle Book and Beauty And The Beast.

It will be swiftly followed by live action versions of Dumbo and The Lion King, while other animated films getting the same treatment include Mulan, The Little Mermaid, The Lady And The Tramp, Snow White and Pinocchio.

Aladdin will be released in UK cinemas in May.

© Press Association 2019

