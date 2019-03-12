Holly Willoughby shares heartbreak over death of grandmother

In an Instagram message, the TV star told her 'Grandad's been waiting for you'.

Holly Willoughby has said farewell to her grandmother after she died.

The TV star shared a photograph of them together, writing on Instagram: “Today we say goodbye for a little while to my beautiful Nan… go and be with Grandad… he’s been waiting for you… love you… miss you…”

Willoughby had previously referred to her grandmother as the “chief girl” of the family.

Rylan Clark-Neal has confirmed he will fill in for Willoughby as host of This Morning with Phillip Schofield.

Off to host @thismorning , traffic is terrible and im casually sliding through a B&Q carpark when by now half my face should be painted on. Not the one pic.twitter.com/dghD4YEIQ8 — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) March 12, 2019

He wrote on Twitter: “Off to host @thismorning, traffic is terrible and im casually sliding through a B&! carpark when by now half my face should be painted on. Not the one.”

© Press Association 2019