Una Healy to host show on UK's first national country music radio station

The singer said she had 'fallen in love' with the genre.

Una Healy will have a show on the UK’s first national country music radio station.

The Saturdays star will have a weekend programme on Country Hits Radio.

The station is being launched in April and will play pop country music and the artists that are crossing over into the charts, with acts such as Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and Carrie Underwood among those whose music will be played.

Healy said she has become a big fan of country.

“When you look at the success of artists such as The Shires and Ward Thomas as well as huge events like Country 2 Country (music festival), it’s clear there’s a real audience for country music in the UK,” she said.

“It’s a genre I’ve fallen in love with and it’s thrilling that it now has a home in Country Hits Radio.

“I can’t wait to get started!”

Country music radio host Baylen Leonard (BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4) will join the station for a daily weekday show. Nashville’s Ty Bentli will also join the weekday line-up, sharing music and news from the US country scene.

During launch week next month, the station will host guest appearances from country music stars including Case Rice, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge and Jimmy Allen.

Keith Urban’s music will be played on the station (PA)

Country Hits Radio is the third new station launch from Bauer Media this year, following Greatest Hits Radio and Scala Radio.

It launches on April 5 and will be on DAB Digital Radio, online, via smart speakers and mobile apps. For more information visit www.countryhitsradio.co.uk.

© Press Association 2019