Una Healy to host show on UK's first national country music radio station

12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The singer said she had 'fallen in love' with the genre.

Una Healy

Una Healy will have a show on the UK’s first national country music radio station.

The Saturdays star will have a weekend programme on Country Hits Radio.

The station is being launched in April and will play pop country music and the artists that are crossing over into the charts, with acts such as Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and Carrie Underwood among those whose music will be played.

Healy said she has become a big fan of country.

“When you look at the success of artists such as The Shires and Ward Thomas as well as huge events like Country 2 Country (music festival), it’s clear there’s a real audience for country music in the UK,” she said.

“It’s a genre I’ve fallen in love with and it’s thrilling that it now has a home in Country Hits Radio.

“I can’t wait to get started!”

Country music radio host Baylen Leonard (BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4) will join the station for a daily weekday show. Nashville’s Ty Bentli will also join the weekday line-up, sharing music and news from the US country scene.

During launch week next month, the station will host guest appearances from country music stars including Case Rice, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge and Jimmy Allen.

Keith Urban on the Graham Norton Show – London
Keith Urban’s music will be played on the station (PA)

Country Hits Radio is the third new station launch from Bauer Media this year, following Greatest Hits Radio and Scala Radio.

It launches on April 5 and will be on DAB Digital Radio, online, via smart speakers and mobile apps. For more information visit www.countryhitsradio.co.uk.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 ways to not kill your plants if you're a millennial who can't keep anything alive

James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party
James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line
5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line

Video: Emma Willis has launched an elegant clothes collection with Next

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

8 travel selfies you really, really shouldn't take

8 travel selfies you really, really shouldn't take
The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, inquest told

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, inquest told
Foals competing for number one spot against Sigrid and Dido

Foals competing for number one spot against Sigrid and Dido
How to reset your fitness mindset if you've lost your gym mojo

How to reset your fitness mindset if you've lost your gym mojo
How to reset your fitness mindset if you've lost your gym mojo

6 ways to not kill your plants if you're a millennial who can't keep anything alive