Take That's last UK tour date to be broadcast live in Irish cinemas

12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Take That are celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Take That

The final UK date of Take That’s tour will be broadcast in cinemas nationwide live from the stadium in Cardiff.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are hitting the road for their Greatest Hits Live tour in April, playing a string of shows across the UK and Ireland before heading to France in June.

It has now been announced that their last show before heading abroad, at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on June 8, will be broadcast live into more than 600 cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Not long until we’ll be singing the words together… no better feeling! X

A post shared by Take That (@takethat) on

The entire concert, plus exclusive cinema content, will be shown from 8pm.

The event forms part of the band’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Take That said: “We’re so excited to be able to bring all our fans together for the last night of our UK tour – it’s going to be a really special night for us.

“To have cinema audiences all around the UK and Ireland joining us here in Cardiff will be incredible – we can’t wait.

“See you all really soon!”

Tickets go on sale on March 15 from www.takethat.com/livecinema.

Take That formed as a five-piece in 1989 with Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.



© Press Association 2019

