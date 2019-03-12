Jennifer Garner records a podcast in her pyjamas

She told fellow actor and interviewer David Tennant 'it's so past my bedtime'.

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner has recorded a podcast with David Tennant in her pyjamas.

The Golden Globe winner, 46, was interviewed by the British actor, 47, in her home.

And she told Tennant, who she starred with in the TV comedy series Camping: “I’m in my pyjamas. I feel like you’d be most comfortable seeing me this way. If I could, I would have had matching ones for you.”

She added: “I’m in my pyjamas because it’s so past my bedtime, I’m having vodka, half of one at least.”

Pearl Harbor actress Garner told how she “went to every audition with wet hair” and “no make-up” and with “no clue” in the early days of her career.

She told Tennant that getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame was the one day she felt that she made her three children “a little bit proud”.

Speaking about her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, she said: “They have said in the past that when people see their dad they’re in awe. He’s 6ft 4in, he’s larger than life, he’s Batman.”

“He’s won two Oscars. He’s so powerful in that way, such a powerful presence and person.

“When people see me they just want to come up and talk. They (their children) say the difference in the way people approach their parents cracks them up.”

Garner, who starred in Daredevil with Affleck in 2003, said: “I was in these superhero movies before they… made them good. Now they spend the money and spend the time on them.

“When I did them, they were kind of throwing spaghetti at the wall.”

And she added: “It’s hard for me to sit and watch a movie, I want to be doing (stuff).”

David Tennant Does A Podcast With… starring Jennifer Garner, is available on streaming services including Acast.







