Michael Ball and Alfie Boe to headline Hampton Court Palace Festival

12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

They will perform at Hampton Court on June 22.

Michael Ball (left) and Alfie Boe

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are to headline the Hampton Court Palace Festival.

They join Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Tears For Fears and The Jacksons on the bill for the event this summer.

Musical theatre star Ball and world-renowned tenor Boe will take to the stage on Saturday June 22 – the final night of the festival.

They last performed there in 2017.

The singers will treat the audience to an array of their songs before the evening concludes with a fireworks finale in the Palace Gardens.

Now in its 27th year, Hampton Court Palace Festival is a series of open-air concerts.

Artists perform in a 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s Tudor Palace.

Tickets for Ball and Boe’s show go on general sale at 10am on March 14 and can be purchased from www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.

© Press Association 2019

