Game Of Thrones star John Bradley jokes about funny situations with fans

12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The actor plays Samwell Tarly in the fantasy series.

John Bradley

Game Of Thrones star John Bradley has joked it would be easy to lose all his confidence when fans would prefer to meet Kit Harington than him.

The English actor plays Samwell Tarly in the fantasy series, in which heartthrob Harington plays Jon Snow.

Kit Harington on the red carpet
Kit Harington (PA)

Talking about meeting fans of the programme, Bradley said: “I’ve had some very well-meaning interactions with fans, which, if you really started to think about it, could destroy your confidence completely.

“I remember once I met two ladies who knew the show and knew Sam but didn’t know my name, John.

“So, they came over and they were talking to me and they said, ‘Oh Sam!’ and I went, ‘How are you doing?’ They said, ‘Can we take a photograph?’

“So, we took the photograph then they introduced themselves, and I went ‘I’m John’ and they went, ‘We wish!’”

The final series of Game Of Thrones will air on April 15 at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

All episodes of Game Of Thrones from series 1-7 are now available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

© Press Association 2019

