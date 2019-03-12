Paddy McGuinness tempted by a dramatic acting role

12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The presenter has joined the Celebrity Juice team.

Paddy McGuinness pledge

Paddy McGuinness has said he wants to return to acting and test his talents in a dramatic role.

The comedian and presenter is set to replace Fearne Cotton on Celebrity Juice, but is tempted by work without a live audience.

McGuinness, who has acted alongside Peter Kay in several series, is drawn to attempting more dramatic roles.

Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton is leaving the show (Stuart C Wilson/PA)

The Take Me Out star has said despite his acting aspirations, he is happy “plodding along” and excited to join Leigh Francis on his chaotic ITV comedy show.

He said: “I’ve always fancied doing some more acting because for me I never feel much pressure when you’re acting. You have a script you work off and if it goes wrong you can have another go and try something different.

“Whereas everything I do is pretty much in front of a live audience. I’d like to do a drama to test myself, but I’m just happy plodding along.

“I’ve been doing this 20 years and to me it still feels fresh. I don’t immerse myself in the showbiz world, I love what I do but then I come home and I’m normal.”

Paddy McGuinness team captain on Celebrity Juice
Paddy McGuinness and Leigh Francis (Ian West/PA)

McGuinness is experienced on Celebrity Juice, having appeared numerous times as a guest.

He will be joined be recurring guest Stacey Solomon, who he hopes can buy into the wild spirit of the show.

McGuinness said: “It’s a show that everyone knows now and you know what you have got yourself into when you sign up to be on it.

“I think nobody goes on that show being precious, anything goes. I mean, the amount of things they’ve done to me on that show over the years, it’s a wonder I ever came back.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Meghan pays tribute to Canadian fashion designer in a stunning green outfit on Commonwealth Day

Video: Emma Willis has launched an elegant clothes collection with Next
Video: Emma Willis has launched an elegant clothes collection with Next

How to reset your fitness mindset if you've lost your gym mojo
How to reset your fitness mindset if you've lost your gym mojo

Foals competing for number one spot against Sigrid and Dido

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 ways to not kill your plants if you're a millennial who can't keep anything alive

6 ways to not kill your plants if you're a millennial who can't keep anything alive
James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party
Ed Sheeran's 'wildlife pond' angers neighbours who claim it is a swimming pool

Ed Sheeran's 'wildlife pond' angers neighbours who claim it is a swimming pool
5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line

5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line
5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line

Meghan pays tribute to Canadian fashion designer in a stunning green outfit on Commonwealth Day