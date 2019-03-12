Paddy McGuinness tempted by a dramatic acting role

Paddy McGuinness has said he wants to return to acting and test his talents in a dramatic role.

The comedian and presenter is set to replace Fearne Cotton on Celebrity Juice, but is tempted by work without a live audience.

McGuinness, who has acted alongside Peter Kay in several series, is drawn to attempting more dramatic roles.

Fearne Cotton is leaving the show (Stuart C Wilson/PA)

The Take Me Out star has said despite his acting aspirations, he is happy “plodding along” and excited to join Leigh Francis on his chaotic ITV comedy show.

He said: “I’ve always fancied doing some more acting because for me I never feel much pressure when you’re acting. You have a script you work off and if it goes wrong you can have another go and try something different.

“Whereas everything I do is pretty much in front of a live audience. I’d like to do a drama to test myself, but I’m just happy plodding along.

“I’ve been doing this 20 years and to me it still feels fresh. I don’t immerse myself in the showbiz world, I love what I do but then I come home and I’m normal.”

Paddy McGuinness and Leigh Francis (Ian West/PA)

McGuinness is experienced on Celebrity Juice, having appeared numerous times as a guest.

He will be joined be recurring guest Stacey Solomon, who he hopes can buy into the wild spirit of the show.

McGuinness said: “It’s a show that everyone knows now and you know what you have got yourself into when you sign up to be on it.

“I think nobody goes on that show being precious, anything goes. I mean, the amount of things they’ve done to me on that show over the years, it’s a wonder I ever came back.”

© Press Association 2019