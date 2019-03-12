BTS announce release date for new album Map Of The Soul: Persona

12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The hugely successful South Korean band will play two concerts at Wembley Stadium in June.

BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards 2018 - London

K-pop sensations BTS have announced the release date for their new album.

The seven-piece boy band will release Map Of The Soul: Persona on April 12, according to the group’s management Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS
Boyband BTS have announced the release date for their new album (Tom Haines/PA)

It will be BTS’s first album since they completed the Love Yourself trilogy last year.

BTS, consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, had to add an extra date to the UK leg of their world tour this month after their first Wembley Stadium appearance sold out in hours.

The band will play in the capital on June 1 and 2 this year. BTS have enjoyed a meteoric rise since forming in 2013.

Last year, they became the first K-pop group to enter the top 40 of the UK singles chart after their song Idol landed at number 21.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, inquest told

Meghan pays tribute to Canadian fashion designer in a stunning green outfit on Commonwealth Day
Meghan pays tribute to Canadian fashion designer in a stunning green outfit on Commonwealth Day

Ed Sheeran's 'wildlife pond' angers neighbours who claim it is a swimming pool
Ed Sheeran's 'wildlife pond' angers neighbours who claim it is a swimming pool

How to reset your fitness mindset if you've lost your gym mojo

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

8 travel selfies you really, really shouldn't take

8 travel selfies you really, really shouldn't take
6 ways to not kill your plants if you're a millennial who can't keep anything alive

6 ways to not kill your plants if you're a millennial who can't keep anything alive
James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party
Foals competing for number one spot against Sigrid and Dido

Foals competing for number one spot against Sigrid and Dido
Foals competing for number one spot against Sigrid and Dido

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, inquest told