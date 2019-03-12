Big Bang Theory to end with one-hour special

12th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The final episode will air in the US in May.

The date for the final episode of long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory has been announced.

US TV network CBS said the last episode, an hour-long special, will arrive on May 16.

E4, which broadcasts the programme in the UK, will show it at a later date.

Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar star in The Big Bang Theory, which has been one of the most popular comedies on TV since it launched in 2007.

The programme will end in after 12 seasons and 279 episodes, and will be the longest-running multi-camera series in television history.

Following the announcement in August that The Big Bang Theory would end, Cuoco said she was “drowning in tears”.

© Press Association 2019

