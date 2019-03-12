Nicole Richie shares throwback photo for Joel Madden's birthday

The couple have been together for more than 10 years.

Nicole Richie has shared a throwback photo of herself with husband Joel Madden to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The reality star and designer married the Good Charlotte singer at her father Lionel Richie’s home on December 11 2010.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Harlow, in January 2008 and son Sparrow in September 2009.

She captioned the retro photo, which was taken 13 years ago: “Here we are at 25 & 27. Today you’re 40. Happy Birthday to my P.I.C., my ride or die, & my best friend for life @joelmadden.”

Madden also paid a birthday tribute to his twin brother, Benji, who is married to Cameron Diaz, writing: “Happy Birthday to my partner and best friend @benjaminmadden.

“We’ve been to hell and back and landed on our feet because of you and our wives. All my better halves.

“I would not be a husband or father if you didn’t push me to be the better version of myself. You lead quiet and by example. I’m blessed to follow my brother.”

Benji shared his own post in return, writing: “My twin brother @joelmadden We left home with 50$ and a guitar.

“With No where else to turn we decided to go forward into the world and try to make something more of our lives than what others may have thought likely or possible.

“We made a deal that we’d never let anything come between us and we never broke that promise.

“You’re my best friend and I am grateful the universe decided to put us in this lifetime together. Watching you be the husband and father that you are makes me the most proud.

“Thanks for always having my back brother. Wouldn’t standing here today with out you- I know that, And I’m so glad I am.

“Happy 40th Birthday, let’s do 40 more and then some more after that!! I love you Man.”

