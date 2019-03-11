Tan France reveals what annoys him about Queer Eye co-star Karamo Brown

The fashion expert on the hit Netflix show also admitted to one other thing that causes disagreements on set.

Queer Eye star Tan France has joked that his co-star Karamo Brown “will not let real food pass his lips” and that he only eats sweets.

France, the Netflix makeover show’s fashion expert, said that Brown, the programme’s culture expert, will not even drink water when he’s thirsty.

France told the Press Association that he and his co-stars Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk, only disagree about two things on the show, and one of those is what to eat during filming.

He said: “We massively disagree every day about what the crafty should be, the food service that’s provided every day.

YOU. ARE. NOT. READY. The Fab 5 is back with new heroes, more tears and, of course, 'holy sh*t' transformations. 💘Queer Eye returns March 15, only on Netflix. 🌈💫 pic.twitter.com/kKobrh4psm — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 4, 2019

“Karamo always wants candy and Coke, and we always want actual food. There’s always a debate as to where we go; he says McDonald’s then hit up a candy store, or do we actually go to get a salad?”

France added: “Karamo has not let real food pass his lips for probably 20 years.

“He is thirsty every day and we try and give him water because his organs are probably all dead. He thinks water tastes vile; he will only drink Coke.

“I don’t care if he hates me for saying this, but for breakfast he literally has gummy bears.”

Asked if he and his co-stars are annoyed by Karamo’s diet and how it does not appear to have impacted on his physique, Tan said: “Believe me, we’re all fuming about it.”

France said that he and his fellow Queer Eye stars also disagree about the course of action for each “hero” on the show, the people whose lives they transform.

He said: “We disagree more than we agree. However, the reason we disagree so much – and this is going to sound cheesy and American and I haven’t been out there that long – because this is true; we care about our heroes so much that we’re really passionate about it and we’ll argue about what the best course of action is for them.

“If one of them says something they want to do, and one of us disagrees, we think that’s going to hinder the process of that person that week, and we’ll say it.

“So that’s the only thing we disagree about, what we’re doing for our – we call them field trips, those individual moments that you see where we have a one on one, sometimes we’ll disagree saying, ‘well, no, if you have that field trip that’ll affect my field trip this way because you’ll do this about this, but that’s not the story we’re really going for, I think we should do some of this for this hero…’

“We really do get to guide that storyline and the narrative throughout the episodes, so they’re the only disagreements we really have.”

Queer Eye season three is available on Netflix from March 15.

