Roman Kemp's Capital breakfast show to launch nationwide after regional cuts

It will launch on April 8 and will feature local news and travel.

Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay will present Capital radio’s first UK-wide breakfast show.

It comes after Global cut a slew of regional radio shows from Capital, Heart and Smooth stations to provide a centralised service broadcast from London.

The national breakfast show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp will launch on April 8, replacing Capital’s 14 regional morning programmes, and will feature local news and travel information produced locally in each part of the UK and inserted into the show.

Big news! Starting April 8th, Capital Breakfast with @RomanKemp will be national across the UK 💫 So whether you're listening in Scotland or on the South Coast, you'll be joined by Roman, @VickNHope, @SonnyJay (and just a few of the world's biggest stars!) pic.twitter.com/vGMn5YQHuZ — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) March 11, 2019

It was also previously announced that Heart will have its 22 regional breakfast shows slashed to one national broadcast, while Smooth will also lose regional shows.

Capital will also reduce the number of region-specific drivetime shows from the current 14, launching new shows in Manchester, Liverpool, Yorkshire, North West and North Wales and the South Coast.

The move has been criticised for costing the jobs of local radio employees and replacing regional representation with more programming made within the M25.

In Manchester, Rob Ellis, Rachel Burke-Davies & Wingman move to the new time slot of 4–7pm, which can also be heard on the new Capital Lancashire, also launching on April 8.

In Liverpool, Dylan Evans will joins Graeme Smith for a new drive time show, with local DJ and producer Anton Powers every Thursday and Friday from 6-7pm.

Adam O’Neill & JoJo Kelly will host Capital Yorkshire’s new drive time show and Dave Goodings and Miranda Burns become the new hosts of drive across the South Coast.

In the North West and North Wales, Ben Sheppard will host the new drive time show.

In Scotland, Des Clarke moves to a brand new drive time show on Capital’s sister station, Heart, while Garry Spence continues to host Capital Scotland drive.

Elsewhere across the UK, Tom Watts and Claire Chambers host drive time in East Midlands and Birmingham, Martin Lowes hosts drive on Capital North East and Josh Andrews and Kally Davies present drive in South Wales.

In North Wales, Alistair James, Kev Bach and Cerian Griffith continue to host their breakfast, afternoon and weekend shows respectively on Capital Cymru, while Ant Payne continues as the host of Capital drive in London.

Marvin Humes will present the late show across the network of Capital stations, while Lauren Layfield will host early breakfast, Will Manning will host mid mornings, Aimee Vivian will carry on in the afternoon and Jimmy Hill will present the new Capital evening show.

Marvin Humes will present the late show across the network of Capital stations (Scott Garfitt/PA)

At the weekend Capital network presenters include Rob Howard, Will Cozens, JJ, Sarah Story, Rio Fredrika, The Bassman and Niall Gray.

Ashley Tabor, founder and executive president of Global, said: “Today we’ve announced some huge new shows across the Capital network.

“Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp will go nationwide on Capital’s FM network from April 8, starting a brand new era for commercial radio, and we’re rolling out brand new drive time shows featuring some of our best-loved presenters.”

“This is a historic moment for Capital, Global, the commercial radio sector and for Roman and the team personally.

“Since he joined Capital five years ago, Roman has worked hard to rise up the card and has created a massively entertaining show that is adored by artists and listeners alike.

“I’m exceptionally proud to see Roman, Vick and Sonny go nationwide with their number one commercial breakfast show – I’m sure this will become an appointment-to-listen show for listeners across the UK.”

Global includes Radio X, LBC, Classic FM and Gold as part of its broadcast portfolio.

© Press Association 2019