The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, inquest told

11th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The coroner's officer said the cause of the 49-year-old's death remains under investigation pending the results of toxicology tests.

Keith Flint death

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died as the result of hanging, an inquest has heard.

The 49-year-old was found dead at his home in the Essex hamlet of North End on March 4.

Coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe told a two-minute hearing in Chelmsford on Monday that Flint’s provisional medical cause of death is hanging.

She said: “Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious.”

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Broomfield Hospital on March 7 and the provisional medical cause of death was recorded as hanging.

Ms Chaffe said this remains under investigation while toxicology reports are awaited.

Senior coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray opened and adjourned the inquest until July 23 for a full hearing.

Flint’s bandmate Liam Howlett said in an earlier Instagram post that Flint “took his own life”.

The singer rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and was known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

They released their latest album No Tourists in November, their seventh consecutive number one record.

He was described in a statement by Howlett and fellow bandmate Maxim as “a true pioneer, innovator and legend”.

They said Flint was their “brother and best friend” and “he will be forever missed”.

He had participated in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun on March 2, posting a personal best time of 21.22.

The Prodigy will no longer be performing at London’s South West Four music festival in August, the event’s organisers have said.

© Press Association 2019

