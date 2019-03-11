James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

There was also a performance from Brain McFadden.

Dancing On Ice winner James Jordan swigged from a bottle of wine and Brian McFadden performed a Westlife hit at the wrap party for the skating show.

Shortly after former Strictly Come Dancing professional Jordan was crowned winner of Dancing On Ice, the cast of the show, including Gemma Collins and Wes Nelson celebrated in style.

Jordan’s wife Ola filmed him taking a long swig from a bottle of white wine in a clip on her Instagram story and wrote: “This is how you party after you win!!!!”

James Jordan won Dancing On Ice (Ola Jordan/Instagram)

There was also a performance from McFadden, who treated the crowd to a rendition of the Westlife hit Flying Without Wings.

Love Island star Nelson captured the moment on his own story, showing McFadden singing while clutching a glass of wine.

Brian McFadden sang a Westlife hit at the show’s wrap party (Wes Nelson/Instagram)

Phillip Schofield, who hosts the show with Holly Willoughby, also shared video from inside the bash, taking a 360 degree video, which captured Collins and her boyfriend James “Arg” Argent waving for the camera.

Phillip Schofield with Collins and Arg (Phillip Schofield/Instagram)

Jordan and partner Alexandra Lukasz defeated Nelson and Vanessa Bauer in the final after both couples performed the Bolero made famous by Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean in the 1984 Olympics.

