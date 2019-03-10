Gemma Collins 'never to be seen on skates again'

The reality TV star had a rocky journey on Dancing On Ice.

Gemma Collins vowed she was “never to be seen on skates again” as she returned to Dancing On Ice for the final.

The reality TV star was eliminated from the ITV show in February but went back on Sunday for the final, where James Jordan was crowned the winner.

Collins took to the ice for a last brief skate, but told viewers: “The GC is back for one night only.

“Never to be seen on skates again.”

"The GC’s back for one night only, never to be seen on skates again." 😂💅 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/5thlqCauqf — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) March 10, 2019

The star had a rocky journey on the show, taking a tumble which she said damaged her confidence and getting embroiled in an on-air row with judge Jason Gardiner.

The conflict started when Gardiner delivered some harsh criticism for one of Collins’s performances, saying she had been channelling the late model Anna Nicole Smith instead of Marilyn Monroe, which she had been aiming for.

Collins then accused Gardiner of selling stories on her.

The tension flared up again last week when Gardiner took a swipe at the former contestant on This Morning.

Feigning ignorance to Phillip Schofield as to who “GC” was, Gardiner told the host: “Oh I thought that was a refrigerator.”

Collins said on Instagram: “I’m really tired of being BULLIED by this man …. I wish you would stop ….. it’s very very upsetting and hurtful let it go Jason stop bullying me ENOUGH is ENOUGH.”

She said “comparing any human to an electrical appliance is not acceptable”.

© Press Association 2019