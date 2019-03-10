The Prodigy songs enter chart following Keith Flint's death

The vocalist was found dead on March 4.

Two of The Prodigy’s songs have entered the Official Big Top 40 following the death of singer Keith Flint.

The vocalist was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4.

His death sparked a surge in streams and downloads of the electronic band’s music, and their 1996 track Firestarter is now at seven in the Official Big Top 40 chart.

Their hit Breathe, which was also first released in 1996, is at number 31.

Both songs were number one when they were first unveiled.

Tributes were paid from around the entertainment industry following Flint’s death at the age of 49.

Bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim described him as “a true pioneer, innovator and legend”.

In a separate post, Howlett claimed that “our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend”.

The Official Big Top 40 is compiled from Apple Music streaming and iTunes sales data, as well as airplay from the stations on which the show is broadcast.

© Press Association 2019