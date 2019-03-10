The Prodigy songs enter chart following Keith Flint's death

10th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The vocalist was found dead on March 4.

Keith Flint

Two of The Prodigy’s songs have entered the Official Big Top 40 following the death of singer Keith Flint.

The vocalist was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4.

His death sparked a surge in streams and downloads of the electronic band’s music, and their 1996 track Firestarter is now at seven in the Official Big Top 40 chart.

Their hit Breathe, which was also first released in 1996, is at number 31.

Both songs were number one when they were first unveiled.

Tributes were paid from around the entertainment industry following Flint’s death at the age of 49.

Bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim described him as “a true pioneer, innovator and legend”.

In a separate post, Howlett claimed that “our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend”.

The Official Big Top 40 is compiled from Apple Music streaming and iTunes sales data, as well as airplay from the stations on which the show is broadcast.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Maisie Williams hopes there will be no need for another Me Too campaign

Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic
Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic

Graduate serves up a lavish three-course Christmas dinner using food from bins
Graduate serves up a lavish three-course Christmas dinner using food from bins

Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show ended with neon glow-in-the-dark clothes

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum-of-two tells how she's addicted to eating chalk and cigarette butts

Mum-of-two tells how she's addicted to eating chalk and cigarette butts
Schoolgirl struck down by brain tumour granted heart-warming wish to become a teacher for the day

Schoolgirl struck down by brain tumour granted heart-warming wish to become a teacher for the day
It's all about Ireland's Got Talent this Saturday!

It's all about Ireland's Got Talent this Saturday!

James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party
James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

Maisie Williams hopes there will be no need for another Me Too campaign