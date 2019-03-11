Fiona Shaw: I can't wait until a new generation is in charge

11th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

She said people were 'punch-drunk' on 'false truths'.

Fleabag Series 2 photocall at the BFI Southbank - London

Fleabag star Fiona Shaw says she cannot wait for a younger generation to take charge of the planet.

The actress, who recently appeared as the head of MI6’s Russian division in Killing Eve, said under-35s will turn things around.

She told The Big Issue: “This generation, the people under 35, are freed of so much nonsense that we were full of… I can’t wait until they are in charge.

“They are going to save the planet, clean it up and maybe share some of its wealth.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag (Luke Varley)

She said people were now “punch-drunk … being pounded with false truths.”

Shaw added: “We should learn the history of the Empire because the last throes of Empire are causing such irrationality. And we need to learn the Second World War again because of the rise in anti-Semitism.”

The actress said of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge: “She really is queen of the comedy of embarrassment, which is very English. It comes from her exploring terror. I think all comedy comes from terror.”

The Big Issue, sold by vendors to lift themselves out of poverty, is available to buy from across the UK from March 11 for £2.50.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

Schoolgirl struck down by brain tumour granted heart-warming wish to become a teacher for the day
Schoolgirl struck down by brain tumour granted heart-warming wish to become a teacher for the day

Maisie Williams hopes there will be no need for another Me Too campaign
Maisie Williams hopes there will be no need for another Me Too campaign

London family to have a completely organic Christmas - even down to the wrapping paper

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show ended with neon glow-in-the-dark clothes

Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show ended with neon glow-in-the-dark clothes
Graduate serves up a lavish three-course Christmas dinner using food from bins

Graduate serves up a lavish three-course Christmas dinner using food from bins
Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic

Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic
Mum-of-two tells how she's addicted to eating chalk and cigarette butts

Mum-of-two tells how she's addicted to eating chalk and cigarette butts
Mum-of-two tells how she's addicted to eating chalk and cigarette butts

James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party