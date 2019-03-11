Fiona Shaw: I can't wait until a new generation is in charge

She said people were 'punch-drunk' on 'false truths'.

Fleabag star Fiona Shaw says she cannot wait for a younger generation to take charge of the planet.

The actress, who recently appeared as the head of MI6’s Russian division in Killing Eve, said under-35s will turn things around.

She told The Big Issue: “This generation, the people under 35, are freed of so much nonsense that we were full of… I can’t wait until they are in charge.

“They are going to save the planet, clean it up and maybe share some of its wealth.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag (Luke Varley)

She said people were now “punch-drunk … being pounded with false truths.”

Shaw added: “We should learn the history of the Empire because the last throes of Empire are causing such irrationality. And we need to learn the Second World War again because of the rise in anti-Semitism.”

The actress said of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge: “She really is queen of the comedy of embarrassment, which is very English. It comes from her exploring terror. I think all comedy comes from terror.”

