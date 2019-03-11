Max Whitlock's baby daughter shows sporting promise

11th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

He says being a father will spur him on at the Gymnastic British Championships.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 - Arrivals

Gymnast Max Whitlock’s baby daughter is already showing sporting promise.

The Olympic gold medallist became a father to Willow at the end of February.

He told Hello! magazine: “When she was 12 hours old she was already lifting her head.

“She’s going to be walking at two months at this rate! And she’s rolling on her side already.”

Max Whitlock in Hello! magazine
He added: “Willow is definitely my proudest achievement. She’s so happy and already smiling, it’s definitely not just wind! And she’s just such a chilled baby. We’re very lucky.”

The front cover of Hello! (Hello! magazine)
Of competing at the Gymnastic British Championships in Liverpool later this month, he added: “It will 100% spur me on knowing she and (wife) Leah are in the crowd. Having a baby puts a lot of things into perspective and it’s motivated me so much already.”

