Game Of Thones star reveals how producers kept TV show secret

Show bosses were worried about storylines getting out.

Game Of Thrones star Iain Glen says filming the final episodes was “frustrating” because of the secrecy.

The hit adaptation of George RR Martin’s books is returning for a last series.

Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont in the drama, said: “They’ve been a bit nutty about it, to be honest!

“There was no printed page this series – bit frustrating, as an actor…

Game Of Thrones star Gemma Whelan’s lips are sealed about the show’s final scene (Ian West/PA)

“Then some of us would take photographs of it so we could actually just refer to it. So that was the big thing, you had to go through some complicated security process to actually look at the script after we read it.

“But I can understand their neurosis, they were very worried about storylines getting out. ”

Co-star Gemma Whelan, who plays Yara Greyjoy, said of the final scene: “I haven’t told my husband, I’ve told nobody. It’s a real privilege to have the knowledge, and it’s a responsibility not to share it.”

The final series of Game Of Thrones will air on April 15 at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. All episodes of Game Of Thrones from series 1-7 are now available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

