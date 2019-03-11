Game Of Thones star reveals how producers kept TV show secret

11th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Show bosses were worried about storylines getting out.

My Cousin Rachel World Premiere - London

Game Of Thrones star Iain Glen says filming the final episodes was “frustrating” because of the secrecy.

The hit adaptation of George RR Martin’s books is returning for a last series.

Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont in the drama, said: “They’ve been a bit nutty about it, to be honest!

“There was no printed page this series – bit frustrating, as an actor…

Game Of Thrones star Gemma Whelan
Game Of Thrones star Gemma Whelan’s lips are sealed about the show’s final scene (Ian West/PA)

“Then some of us would take photographs of it so we could actually just refer to it. So that was the big thing, you had to go through some complicated security process to actually look at the script after we read it.

“But I can understand their neurosis, they were very worried about storylines getting out. ”

Co-star Gemma Whelan, who plays Yara Greyjoy, said of the final scene: “I haven’t told my husband, I’ve told nobody. It’s a real privilege to have the knowledge, and it’s a responsibility not to share it.”

The final series of Game Of Thrones will air on April 15 at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. All episodes of Game Of Thrones from series 1-7 are now available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic

Schoolgirl struck down by brain tumour granted heart-warming wish to become a teacher for the day
Schoolgirl struck down by brain tumour granted heart-warming wish to become a teacher for the day

Devon couple reveal they will dine on ROADKILL on Christmas Day
Devon couple reveal they will dine on ROADKILL on Christmas Day

Maisie Williams hopes there will be no need for another Me Too campaign

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Graduate serves up a lavish three-course Christmas dinner using food from bins

Graduate serves up a lavish three-course Christmas dinner using food from bins
James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party
Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show ended with neon glow-in-the-dark clothes

Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show ended with neon glow-in-the-dark clothes
London family to have a completely organic Christmas - even down to the wrapping paper

London family to have a completely organic Christmas - even down to the wrapping paper
London family to have a completely organic Christmas - even down to the wrapping paper

Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic