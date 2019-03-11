Emilia Clarke: Game Of Thrones is not about the nudity

11th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The drama is returning for a final series.

The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Game Of Thrones is not about the nudity, actress Emilia Clarke has said.

The blockbuster drama has sparked headlines over violence and nudity and a scene involving Kit Harington’s bottom was billed by some fans as an “epic” moment in the TV series.

“Kit’s ass, someone else’s ass, my ass, it doesn’t matter! It’s not what the show is about, it’s not what any bit of acting is about,” Clarke said.

Kit Harington
Kit Harington (Hannah McKay/PA)

And she said: “As for my character, I can count on one hand the amount of times I’ve been naked.”

But she added of the drama’s portrayal of women: “I can talk about the importance of women in this show until the cows come home.

“It has gone a way to changing the landscape of the industry as we see it, which is really vital and really important.”

Gemma Whelan
Gemma Whelan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Co-star Gemma Whelan said: “I think when people sit down to write a female character now – it won’t get made if they write an unrealistic woman.

“That’s the important thing Thrones will provide for people going forward – writing other female characters.”

Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie
Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Co-star Gwendoline Christie said her character,  Brienne, “was defying gender norms and the female perceptions that we have” on TV so far.

The final series of Game Of Thrones will air on April 15 at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. All episodes of Game Of Thrones from series 1-7 are now available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

