Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke cried filming final scenes

The epic is returning after a near two-year wait.

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says she shed tears recording her final scenes.

The final series of the epic fantasy drama airs next month.

Clarke, who shot to fame in her role as Daenerys, said that she walked around London for “three hours aimlessly” after being handed the script for the last instalment.

“It might as well have been raining and I would’ve just walked in it not knowing what to do,” she said.

There were “loads of tears” filming her last words, she said, adding: “That was the moment I realised that alcohol can also be a depressant.

“I was kind of nursing a glass of wine going, ‘I don’t know why I’m not getting any happier from this!'”

Comparing herself to her very first day on the set of the blockbuster, she said she felt “equal amounts of fear”.

Kit Harington said he experienced grief filming the show’s final series (Chris J Ratclife/PA)

Her comments come after co-star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, said he experienced “grief” after filming the end of the show.

The epic fantasy drama, also starring Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Lena Headey in the final series, is returning after a near two-year wait.

The final series of Game Of Thrones will air on April 15 at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. All episodes of Game Of Thrones from series 1-7 are now available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

