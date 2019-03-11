Cast in tears shooting final scenes of Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson has said he wanted to mess up his final take to draw out his last moments on the show.

The actor, who plays Grey Worm, said it was emotional shooting his final scene.

He said: “We don’t shoot consecutively, so it’s not giving anything away, but the person I was having to look at, when we knew it was the last take, we were looking at each other, and they were just about to roll and both of our lips started going, and then our eyes started twitching…

“We joked about, ‘Let’s keep messing it up so it doesn’t have to finish’, but then we ended up actually messing it up because we were starting to cry and it was really… that sense of not wanting it to end, trying to hold on to that last moment.”

Anderson’s co-star Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry, said: “It was a very weird atmosphere, because you’ve been aware for a long time that this point is going to come, but even when you’ve only got three days left, and then two days left, it’s still an abstract concept in your mind, and then one day left.

Joe Dempsie said it was a very weird atmosphere (Ian West/PA)

“And then as that day’s progressing you’re looking at the clock, and it was a very strange, subconscious countdown.

“And I don’t think I knew how I was going to react until the end of the day was called, and then yeah, crying apparently was how I reacted.”

The final series of Game Of Thrones will air on April 15 at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. All episodes of Game Of Thrones from series 1-7 are now available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

