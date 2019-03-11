Coster-Waldau: GoT offers flawed characters in era of social media perfection

The actor is known for playing Jaime Lannister in the series.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has said Game Of Thrones is refreshing as it offers real, flawed characters at a time when so many people present idealised versions of themselves and their lives on social media.

The actor said the hugely popular fantasy series – in which he plays Jaime Lannister – is appealing as it offers imperfect protagonists who are not all good or all bad.

“We talk about this being the golden age of television, and all these great shows that have flawed characters, you don’t have heroes and villains, it’s all up in the air, Breaking Bad, Game Of Thrones, every show has these, or even comedies,” he said.

“And I was thinking about maybe it’s because everything else is so…

“The way we portray ourselves, we all hunker for something real, because every day people will go on social media and everyone will put up this fantasy version of ourselves to the world, the world where it’s perfect, ‘Hey I’m in London look how great my life is!’”

“It is a weird time we live in, because clearly we all want real life but we live in this world where we’re constantly hiding and putting out these projections of this fake version of what the perfect life should be,” added the actor.

“So, it’s great to watch Game Of Thrones.”

