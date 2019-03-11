Lea Michele confirms she has married fiance Zandy Reich

11th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The Glee actress and the businessman got engaged in April 2018.

Lea Michele has confirmed she has married fiance Zandy Reich.

The 32-year-old Glee actress shared a photograph from the wedding on Instagram, captioned with the date of the Saturday ceremony and a heart emoji.

The picture shows her in a white strapless gown with a full skirt, holding a bunch of white roses in one hand and Reich’s hand with the other.

3/9/19❤️

Businessman Reich, 36, can be seen in a navy blue tuxedo with a black bow tie as the couple walk from the outdoor altar, which is surrounded by white flowers.

Michele was congratulated by famous friends including Ashley Tisdale, who wrote: “Such a beautiful couple. You’re a married woman!!!! Thanks for the magical weekend.”

Twilight actress Nikki Reed said: “The most beautiful bride, such a magical day! We love you both!”

The couple married on Saturday after getting engaged in April 2018.

Yes 💍

In a statement to US magazine People, the couple said: “We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family, and most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

In January, Michele shared a birthday tribute to her fiance, writing: “Happy Birthday to my Z.. You are my everything. I cannot wait to marry you.”

Michele announced their engagement on April 28 2018 with a photograph of her covering her face with her hand to show off her diamond ring. She captioned it: “Yes” with a ring emoji.

