Jemima Rooper to star in production of Orpheus Descending

11th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

She will appear opposite Hattie Morahan in the play.

Olivier Awards 2015 - London

Jemima Rooper will star in a new production of Orpheus Descending, it has been announced.

The Lost In Austen star will play Carol Cutrere in the Tennessee Williams play, which will also feature Hattie Morahan as Lady Torrance and Seth Numrich as Val Xavier.

The play follows Lady, who is trapped in a loveless marriage, surrounded by intolerant people, living a boring small-town life.

Hattie Morahan
Hattie Morahan will also appear (Yui Mok/PA)

When a charismatic drifter appears, a new life of love and passion suddenly seems possible.

The play was first performed on Broadway in 1957. In 1959, Sidney Lumet directed the film adaptation, The Fugitive Kind, starring Marlon Brando and Anna Magnani, and in 1990 Vanessa Redgrave starred in a film version directed by Peter Hall.

The new production will open at Theatr Clwyd in Mold on April 15 before transferring to the Menier Chocolate Factory on May 9.

