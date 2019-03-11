James Argent: I was thrown out of flat by Gemma Collins after snoring video

The Only Way Is Essex star admitted he sent Collins unpleasant messages after the row.

James ‘Arg’ Argent has said his bags were thrown out of the flat he shares with Gemma Collins after he shared a video of the reality star snoring in bed.

The Only Way Is Essex star was ejected from their home after posting the clip to his Instagram story.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he had been inspired by the post Joe Swash had shared of Stacey Solomon sleeping, but that it had backfired.

Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company… So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby. pic.twitter.com/JDWrun9wYg — Joe Swash (@realjoeswash) February 22, 2019

He said: “She was furious, I was kicked out of the flat, we didn’t get physical with each other but my bags were chucked out, we did get a bit personal.”

Argent admitted he sent Collins unpleasant texts about her weight during the row, saying: “It was pot, kettle, black, I’m a hypocrite.

“I struggle with my weight, I’m the biggest I’ve ever been. Gemma has lost weight doing Dancing On Ice, she looks the best she’s ever been.

Back this Sunday nothing going to stop me from my last skate @TheMattEvers ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/dOpPPKBANc — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) March 7, 2019

“We both started cussing each other, that doesn’t excuse anything. It was very childish, it wasn’t in my nature, we both were cussing each other and it was silly.”

However, Argent confirmed the couple are now back together, saying: “I’m absolutely on (with Collins), we are OK.

“We have had a bit of a tough time recently, but we are on.”

Asked by Piers Morgan if he had ever proposed to Collins or would consider proposing, he said: “I’ve never proposed to Gemma, I think if we remain stable and we are in a healthy place, it’s definitely something I would consider.”

Argent also confirmed he would like to take part on Dancing On Ice after Collins participated this year.

He said: “Nothing has been signed but I’m a big big fan of the show. I did feel part of it because I was there most weeks.

“I’ve had a little go on the ice.”

