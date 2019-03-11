Stormzy and Rita Ora join BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend line-up

There will also be performances from Sigrid and James Arthur.

Stormzy, Rita Ora and Jess Glynne have joined the line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Former X Factor winner James Arthur will return to his home town of Middlesbrough when he performs at the show, alongside Bring Me The Horizon, Sigrid and Jax Jones.

Also joining the bill are Anne-Marie, Charlie XCX, Lewis Capaldi, Vampire Weekend, Ellie Goulding and Sean Paul.

🎉 Our #BigWeekend line-up just got a whole lot BIGGER! Check out all the new names just announced, including @bmthofficial, @billieeilish, @elliegoulding, @HRVY, @duttypaul, @LewisCapaldi and LOADS more 👀 Want to be there? Tickets go on sale Thursday 14th March from 5pm! pic.twitter.com/GTfxTWyobH — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 11, 2019

The event will take place across May 25 and 26 at Stewart Park and will feature previously announced stars Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Little Mix, Mumford & Sons, Future, Mabel, Zara Larsson and Khalid.

Arthur said: “I’m honoured to be on the bill for Radio 1’s Big Weekend, especially as they’re off to my home town of Middlesbrough!

“This is going to be an unbelievable show as the line-up is one of the best I’ve seen, so I look forward to being a part of it and giving the people of Middlesbrough and the surrounding area a quality show! UTB!!!”

Mumford & Sons added: “Last time we played Middlesbrough was in February 2009, halfway through our snowball tour, so-called because all the bands and singers we played with along the way seemed to join us in the van for the next gig.

“That night, upstairs at Mohan’s some hooligan sang ’boro football chants through the length of our set. A glorious and cherished memory.

“You have high standards to live up to, and although it’s been 10 years we are thrilled to be back, this time hosted by the good people at Radio 1. See you there.”

