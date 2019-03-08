Tom Walker beats Bryan Adams to land number one album

The Scottish singer-songwriter has seen a strong surge of support following the release of his debut LP.

Brit winner Tom Walker’s debut album has entered the charts at number one.

The singer-songwriter fended off competition from industry heavyweight Bryan Adams, whose new album is straight in at number two.

Walker, who released his debut album What A Time To Be Alive last week, went straight to the top of the charts with 37,000 combined sales, 64% of which came from physical sales, the Official Charts Company said.

Tom Walker celebrates number one album What A Time To Be Alive (OfficialCharts.com)

The Scottish musician, who won the British breakthrough act gong at the Brit Awards, thanked his fans for their support as he celebrated the accolade.

He told OfficialCharts.com: “To everybody who has bought, supported and just been absolutely lovely about this record, who have come to the shows and been there since day one, here we are.

“Thank you so, so much. Thank you for the support. This is next level!”

Walker, 27, broke into the charts with his breakout single Leave A Light On in 2017.

Canadian superstar Adams’ new record Shine A Light is in at number two, making it his 10th UK top 10 album.

Other new entries on the Official Albums Chart this week include Hozier’s Wasteland, Baby! at number six and Solange’s When I Get Home, new in at 18.

The albums chart has also been impacted by the death of The Prodigy’s Keith Flint earlier this week, with three of the band’s albums returning to the top 40.

Keith Flint’s death has prompted three The Prodigy albums to return to the top 40 (PA Wire/PA)

The Prodigy’s Their Law: The Singles is at number 13, The Fat Of The Land is at 26, and No Tourists, which topped the chart in November, is back in at 35.

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next is down from number one to number three, while soundtracks for The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody are in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Over on the singles chart, Scotland’s Lewis Capaldi has scored another week at number one with Someone You Loved.

The ballad finished the week 6,000 combined sales ahead of its closest competitor – Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man’s Giant.

Don’t Call Me Up by Mabel is at number three, and Grande is at number four and five with her tracks Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored and 7 Rings.

This week’s highest new entry on the singles chart is Sucker by the Jonas Brothers, who have reunited to release their first new music in five years.

The track is their first ever UK top 10 single.

