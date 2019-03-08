Britain's Got Talent releases teaser video featuring Ant and Dec and more

8th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The popular talent series will be returning in April, with its exact transmission date still to be confirmed.

Britain's Got Talent 2019

Ant and Dec are reunited in a new promo video for the upcoming series of Britain’s Got Talent.

The TV presenting duo are dressed as orchestra conductors in the clip which also features Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

The nearly one-minute long teaser, which is set in a music hall and has the theme tune of Land of Hope and Glory, sees Holden being a magician’s assistant and Walliams playing the cymbals.

Taking to Twitter to share the video, Ant and Dec tweeted: “It’s almost time!”

In January, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly won their 18th consecutive gong at the National Television Awards for best TV presenter, which is voted for by viewers.

Their win came despite the fact that McPartlin had been off-screen for much of 2018 as he stepped away from TV presenting duties following his arrest for drink driving in March last year.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to screens in April.

© Press Association 2019

