Emma Bunton to sing duet with Jade Jones live on air
They will sing on Dermot O'Leary's Radio 2 show.
Move over fellow Spice Girls – Emma Bunton will sing a duet with her long-term partner Jade Jones live on air.
Bunton, Baby Spice, is releasing a new album, My Happy Place, which features a track with Jones.
And later this month the couple will belt out the song, a cover of You’re All I Need To Get By, on Dermot O’Leary’s Radio 2 show.
It comes after Bunton denied reports that she is set to marry Damage star Jones, the father of her two children.
“It gets speculated on at least twice a year but no! No plans!” she told Metro.
Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Melanie Brown will be touring in a Spice Girls reunion later this year, although Victoria Beckham is not taking part.
Bunton and Jones will appear on O’Leary’s show on March 23.
